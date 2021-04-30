Senior journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to heart attack; PM Modi, others express grief

Image Source : SOURCE/FACEBOOK Senior journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana passed away due to heart attack.

Senior journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday (April 30) due to cardiac arrest. Sardana, 41, had tested Covid positive a few days ago and was said to be recovering. However, he was admitted to a Noida hospital after his health deteriorated today morning. Sardana is survived by wife and two daughters.

Sardana, who was presently with Hindi news channel AajTak, had earned a special place in the media industry due to apt presentation of facts in his shows. He had a huge fan following on the social media as well.

Rohit Sardana's death was deeply mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several leaders and people from the industry.

"Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

India TV Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma also expressed pain over Rohit Sardana's sudden demise. He described Sardana's death as huge loss for the world of journalism.

