RKS Bhadauria to be next IAF Chief

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff. He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa is retiring on September 30, 2019. Air Marshal Bhadauria's appointment will come into effect thereon.

RKS Bhadauria was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of Indian Air Force in June 1980, and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional Appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.