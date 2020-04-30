He was a powerhouse of talent: PM Modi condoles Rishi Kapoor's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered his condolences on the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at a Mumbai Hospital at 8:45 am on April 30, 2020. Recalling his interactions with the actor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rishi Kapoor was passionate about films and India’s progress.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was 67. According to the actor's family, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital as he was battling cancer since 2018.

The legendary Bollywood actor also received treatment for his ailment in the United States for a year.

The news of Rishi Kapoor's demise was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor, who said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

Also Read | RIP Rishi Kapoor: Pay Your Tributes

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage