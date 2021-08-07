'Residents of protected area' can visit other protected areas without permit: Ladakh government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New order for movement of residents in Ladakh was approved by the Lieutenant Governor of UT of Ladakh, RK Mathur

Ladakh Home Department, in its official notification, directed the Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents stating that 'residents of the protected area' can visit other protected areas 'without any permit'.

As per the order by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, "....In the aforesaid identification documents to be issued to the residents of the Protected areas, the concerned Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, shall also specify the Protected areas lying in other Tehsils/ Districts which the holders of the said documents may visit for bona fide purpose without any permit."

The order was approved by the Lieutenant Governor of UT of Ladakh, RK Mathur.

Meanwhile, 'Pani Maah' initiative is being run at the Block and Panchayat level in two phases to promote Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union territory.

The first phase is being run from August 1-14 and the second phase will run from August 16-30, 2021, informed the official release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

(With ANI Inputs)

