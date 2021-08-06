LAC standoff: India, China disengage in Gogra in eastern Ladakh after 12th round of Corps Commander talks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (File/representational image)

India and China have agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra in eastern Ladakh, Army said on Friday after 12th round of Corps Commander talks.

As per the agreement reached during Corps Commander talks, both sides (India-China) ceased forward deployments in PP-17 in phased, coordinated & verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over 4-5 August 2021. Both sides are now in their respective permanent bases, Army said.

"All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period," the Indian Army said.

"This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo."

ALSO READ | Code of Conduct on South China Sea should be consistent with UN convention: EAM S Jaishankar

Army mentioned with this development, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

The Indian Army along with ITBP is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace & tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector, it added.

ALSO READ | 'China a role model nation for you': Netizens hammer Shashi Tharoor for his bronze medal tweet

Latest India News