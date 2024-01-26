Republic Day 2024 parade dazzled by cultural extravaganza celebrating 'women power' with pride | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI POLICE (X) Delhi Police's all women contingent marches down Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2024: In a spectacular display of cultural richness and "Nari Shakti", the third edition of the "Vande Bharatam" in the Republic Day parade of Friday showcased the theme "Cultural expression of women power- accomplishment through resolve".

A group of 1,500 dancers under the banner of "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti" graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

Adding a touch of tradition and diversity, 120 dancers adorned masks representing various tribal and folk performing arts, while another 120 dancers performed with traditional umbrellas and artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

In the talented ensemble were 199 were tribal dance artistes, 486 represented folk dance, 399 were skilled in classical dances and 56 showcased the vibrancy of Bollywood.

Notably, 57 masks were associated with tribal dances, while 63 adorned the folk dance performances.

All-women Tri-service contingent march:

As India celebrated its 75th Republic day on Friday, Kartavya Path witnessed the might of All-women Tri-Services contingent comprising Agniveers.The 75th Republic day focus on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Tri-Services women contingent represents Jointness, Integrity and Synergy amongst the services. This is the first time a women soldiers contingent representing all three services is marching in the Republic Day with pride and Elan. The motto of the Tri Service women contingent is 'Seva Tatha Sahayata'. The contingent comprises of women soldiers from the Corps of Military Police of Army, Navy and Air Force. Women military police have been deployed in various units and establishments in Counter Insurgency Areas, Siachen glacier, High Altitude Ares as well as in the Desert terrain.

They have performed exceptionally in various Joint Exercises and UN Mission. The all women contingent from Tri services was led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police with 3 supernumerary officers, Capt Shranya Rao, Sub Lt Anshu Yadav and Flt Lt Shrishti Rao. They have actively participated in adventure activities like Sky Diving and Shwet Ashwa Motorcycle Display Team. Since the opening of women entry through Agnipath scheme, 450 Agniveer Vayu in Air Force, and 1100 Women Agniveers in Army have completed their training and inducted in various trades and branches.

BSF Mahila Brass Band, Mahila Praharis contingent parades:

The Border Security Force (BSF) Mahila Brass Band consisting of three Subordinate Officers (SOs) and 80 Other Ranks marched for the first time on Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day. The BSF Mahila Brass Band commanded by Sub Inspector Shweta Singh was playing the tune 'Bharat Ke Jawan'.

The BSF Mahila Brass Band was raised under Eastern and Western Command of Border Security Force with an aim to promote and encourage the culture and advancement of young Mahila Brass Band in the Force.The BSF Mahila Brass Band team also participated in the Beating Retreat Ceremony for the first time in January 2023 at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.

Delhi Police's all women contingent marches down Kartavya Path:

The Delhi Police's all-women contingent marched down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day for the first time in its history on Friday. The contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan.

The Delhi Police contingent comprised one female gazetted officer, three women sub-inspectors, 44 women head-constables, and 100 women constables, all draped in red 'safa'. Sugathan had led the male marching contingents in 2023 too, when a woman officer led the male soldiers for the first time.

The Delhi Police's contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade since the country became a republic on January 26, 1950. It has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times- the last being in 2021. Its motto is "Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya"- "Peace, Service and Justice".

The Delhi Police's all women pipe band also participated in the march which was led by band master sub inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. This was also for the first time in the history of Delhi Police where a female officer led the band. Last year, a female-dedicated pipe band was inducted in the parade, but it was led by a male inspector, Rajender Singh.

This year, Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprised four women sub-inspectors and 81 women constables. The band played the "Delhi Police Song". The band's 80 per cent of the participants are from the northeastern states.

The Delhi Police follows a policy of recruiting people from the eight states in the northeast to bridge the gap between the force and the people from that region.

DRDO tableau led by scientist Sunita Jena showcases women empowerment:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday depicted women empowerment and was led by renowned scientist Sunita Jena. Women's involvement in the areas of research and development was showcased in the tableau themed on "Women Power in protecting the nation by providing the defence technologies in all five dimensions."

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in the pursuit of self-reliance to defence, has developed many high tech systems. The tableau was led by Sunita Jena, an outstanding scientist and specialist in guided missiles. She was involved in the development of the Indigenous Liquid Ramjet Technology.

Scientists P Laxmi Madhavi, J Sujana Choudhary and A Bhuvaneswari were also part of DRDO's tableau. Models of systems developed by the DRDO were displayed on the tableau including the key MPATGM, AGNI-5 and ASAT missiles.

Major Divya Tyagi leads all-men Bombay Sappers contingent:

Major Divya Tyagi made history on Friday by becoming the first woman officer of the Indian Army to lead an all-men contingent of the Bombay Sappers, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, at the Republic Day parade in the national capital. Tyagi is an officer of the 115th Engineer Regiment.

"The Bombay Sappers traces its ancestry back to 1777 when the Pioneer Lascars were raised under the Bombay Presidency. However, the date of raising of the group is taken as 1820, when the Engineer Lascars were raised and formed into a company designated as 'Sappers and Miners' under the Bombay Army," an information brochure released by the government on the eve of Republic Day said.

It added that "the gallant Bombay Sappers have been honoured with 34 Battle Honours and 25 Theatre Honours prior to independence, and three Battle Honours and six Theatre Honours post-independence, apart from 10 COAS Unit Citations, two COAS Certificate of Appreciation, and one GOC-in-C Certificate of Appreciation in these 204 years".

According to the government, the Bombay Sappers has the privilege of being the proud recipients of the highest gallantry awards, both pre and post independence, vis-a-vis the Victoria Cross, the Medaille Militaire, the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra.

"The Bombay Sappers joined the club of a select few when they received Colours from R Venkatarman, the then president of India, on February 21, 1990," it said. The brochure stated that the Bombay Sappers has built canals, roads and railways, operated mints and lighthouses and even constructed prestigious buildings.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron extend greetings on India's 75th Republic Day

ALSO READ: 75th Republic Day: Google's special doodle showcases India's transition from analogue to digital era