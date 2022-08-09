Red rain alert for South Gujarat, Saurashtra region: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE According to the state Emergency Centre's data, in the last 24 hours as many as 153 talukas of 31 districts received a maximum of 99 mm of rain.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains for South Gujarat and Saurashtra region for next three days.

Due low pressure development in the Bay of Bengal, these two regions can receive very heavy rains and so a red alert warning has been issued, it said.

According to the state Emergency Centre's data, in the last 24 hours as many as 153 talukas of 31 districts received a maximum of 99 mm of rain. Till date, the state has received 660 mm rains which is 77 percent rainfall of the season. Valsad district's Kaprada taluka received 3115 mm till date -- 109 percent of the season. From 1992 to 2021, the average rainfall recorded in the taluka is 2846 mm.

Valsad district has recorded 2206 mm rainfall till date -- 96.83 percent of the season, Dangs District has received 1885 mm -- 78 percent of the season, Navsari district (91 percent), Surat (77.71 percent), Narmada (116 percent), Dahod with 39 percent and Ahmedabad districts are in the bottom of the list with recording just 53 percent rainfall of the season.

Surprisingly districts like Kutch have received 125 percent of seasonal rains, Porbandar (95 percent), Devbhumi Dwarka (93.33 percent) and Gir Somnath recorded 92 percent of seasonal rainfall.

