'Ready to touch PM's feet for Bengal's welfare, but...': Mamata on row over meeting

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at State Secretariat, Nabanna, in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was targeted by Centre on Friday for skipping cyclone Yaas review meeting with PM Modi, on Saturday hit back at the union government asking the Prime Minister to end political vendetta and demanded that order to recall Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay must be withdrawn.

Responding on Friday's row over cyclone Yaas meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "Under a plan, they were showing some vacant chairs. Why would I sit when I could see political party leaders who were not entitled to attend the meeting, I did meet the PM."

"If prime minister asks me to touch his feet for welfare of Bengal people, I am ready to do that but I should not be insulted," she said.

ALSO READ | 'Arrogance, petty behaviour': Amit Shah bashes Mamata Banerjee for skipping cyclone review meeting

"We told PM that we've to go to Digha as weather is not good. We visited Patharpratima and other places, though weather did not permit. We went there to meet PM to hand over the project report. I handed over the report to him and took his permission before we left," Mamata Banerjee added.

"I appeal to PM Modi to end political vendetta, withdraw order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, allow him to work for COVID-infected," the Chief Minister said.

"When we reached, meeting had started. They asked us to sit, I asked them to allow us a minute to submit report. SPG told us that meeting will be after 1 hour. I saw empty chairs in conference room; was told that meeting was between CM and PM but why were there other BJP leaders?"

"PMO humiliated me, tweets posted to tarnish my image," Mamata Banerjee concluded.

ALSO READ | Govt orders West Bengal to relieve Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for posting at Centre

Latest India News