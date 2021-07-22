Thursday, July 22, 2021
     
Maharashtra: Torrential rains batter Ratnagiri inundating parts of district - WATCH

Major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the Konkan region are flowing above the danger mark as a result of incessant rains while government machinery is in process of shifting affected people to safer places, authorities said.

New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2021 17:16 IST
Parts of Ratnagiri district partially submerged in water
Parts of Ratnagiri district partially submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.

As heavy downpour continues in parts of Maharashtra, several areas in Ratnagiri district were seen partially submerged in water. Major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the Konkan region are flowing above the danger mark as a result of incessant rains while government machinery is in process of shifting affected people to safer places, authorities said.

Rains have caused trouble in other parts of Maharashtra and a red alert has also been issued for heavy rainfall for the next 3 days.

Meanwhile, two more teams of NDRF have been mobilised for rescue operations. One team will be deployed in Khed, Ratnagiri and another in Mahad, Raigad from Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri & Raigad districts caused due to torrential rains in the last 24 hours. He has directed Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue operations.

