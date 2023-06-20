Jagannath Rath Yatra: Police issue traffic advisory for THESE areas in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jagannath Yatra: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory: In view of the Jagannath Rath Yatra in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in several areas of the southern part of the city. The vehicular movement will remain affected for a few hours due to the procession on Tuesday (June 20), mainly on the roads around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to the traffic restrictions.

The Delhi Traffic Police has fixed the time to carry out the procession between 2 pm to 6 pm today.

Routes to be affected

The traffic police officials said that the routes to remain affected today during the religious procession include Aurobindo Marg, both carriageways between the IIT flyover and AIIMS loop, Balbir Saxena Marg, Chaudhary Dilip Singh Marg, Chaudhary Hukum Chand Marg, Gautam Nagar Road, Barapula Road and Tyagraj Stadium, INA Market from where the procession will be taken out.

In the first advisory, Delhi Police said that the Yatra would start at 2.30 pm from Shri Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas village and pass through Aurobindo Marg. The procession will return to Hauz Khas village via AIIMS. Both the carriageways will be affected on Aurobindo Marg.

Alternate routes to be followed

For commuters coming from Mehrauli and Gurugram via Aurobindo Marg, the traffic police have advised them to follow Outer Ring Road and take August Kranti Marg via Panchsheel flyover or Africa Avenue Road to reach New Delhi via Ring Road. For those going towards Mehrauli and Gurugram via Aurobindo Marg, the traffic police have suggested them to follow Ring Road from the AIIMS flyover and take a right turn via Andrews Ganj flyover and August Kranti Marg to reach their destination.

Traffic police advise to use public transport

Similarly, for the procession leaving Shri Jagannath Temple near Tyagraj Stadium at 3.30 pm, there will be traffic arrangements on the procession route- Shri Jagannath Marg, Chandulal Valmiki Marg, Pandit Bhagwan Sahay Vats Vitti from 2 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday.

The traffic police said, “No parking will be allowed along the procession route. People are advised to use public transport for smooth travel."

The Rath Yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashad month, as per the Hindu calendar.

