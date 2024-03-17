Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
  4. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appoints six new Sah-Sarkaryavahs | Check names

The decision was taken amid a crucial meeting that took place in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS. More than 1,500 representatives of various RSS-affiliated organisations attended the meeting.

Reported By : Yogendra Tiwari Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: March 17, 2024 22:02 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS general secretary
Image Source : PTI RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

In the new executive of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale has appointed 6 Sah-Sarkaryavahs for the term of 2024-27, in the executive of 2021 there were 5 Sah-Sarkaryavah, this time the number of executive has been increased to six. Dr. Manmohan Vaidya has not got a place in this executive body.

List of newly-appointed Sah-Sarkaryavahs

  • Krishna Gopal
  • CR Mukund
  • Arun Kumar
  • Ram Dutt Chakradhar
  • Atul Limaye
  • Alok kumar

Dattatreya Hosabale re-elected as RSS general secretary

The development comes hours after RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha re-elected Dattatreya Hosabal for the post of 'Sarkaryavah' (general secretary).
 
Hosabale has been serving as the 'Sarkaryavah' since 2021, the RSS said in a post on X. He has been re-elected to the post for the period from 2024 to 2027, it said.
 
The annual three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' of the RSS began on Friday at the Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh.
