Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appoints six new Sah-Sarkaryavahs | Check names

In the new executive of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale has appointed 6 Sah-Sarkaryavahs for the term of 2024-27, in the executive of 2021 there were 5 Sah-Sarkaryavah, this time the number of executive has been increased to six. Dr. Manmohan Vaidya has not got a place in this executive body.

List of newly-appointed Sah-Sarkaryavahs:

Krishna Gopal

CR Mukund

Arun Kumar

Ram Dutt Chakradhar

Atul Limaye

Alok kumar

Dattatreya Hosabale re-elected as RSS general secretary

The development comes hours after RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha re-elected Dattatreya Hosabal for the post of 'Sarkaryavah' (general secretary).

Hosabale has been serving as the 'Sarkaryavah' since 2021, the RSS said in a post on X. He has been re-elected to the post for the period from 2024 to 2027, it said.

The annual three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' of the RSS began on Friday at the Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh.