Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Digvijaya Singh test positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh have tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions," Surjewala, the chief spokesperson of Congress, said in a tweet.

Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, tweeted that he has isolated himself as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for Covid-19. Singh is currently at his Delhi residence.

"My Covid test report has come positive. I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence," the Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh tweeted in Hindi and urged all those who came into his contact to take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, senior SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also tested positive for infection. "Dear all, I have tested positive for COVID19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest," she tweeted.

India is currently witnessing a fresh wave of Covid-19. Several states like Maharashtra and Delhi have emerged as new hotspots, forcing the authorities to impose strict restrictions on the movement of the public. Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive for infection. He is currently undergoing treatment at his Lucknow residence.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country reported 2.17 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak. A total of 1,185 people succumbed to infection, pushing the tally beyond 1.74 lakh.

