Ranchi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Ranchi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ranchi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand. The state has 14 parliamentary seats. The Ranchi seat comprises six Assembly segments including Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Ram Tahal Choudhary represented the constituency four times in a row in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999. He again won the seat in 2014 for the fifth time. Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay won the seat thrice in 1989, 2004 and 2009.

Ranchi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,15,959 voters in the Ranchi constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,03,106 voters were male and 9,12,800 were female voters. 53 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,994 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ranchi in 2019 was 5,004 (4,714 were men and 290 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ranchi constituency was 16,48,459. Out of this, 8,68,528 voters were male and 7,79,930 were female voters. Only one voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 182 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ranchi in 2014 was 1,422 (1,126 were men and 296 were women).

Ranchi 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Sanjay Seth won the seat for the first time with a margin of 2,82,780 votes. He was polled 7,06,510 votes with a vote share of 57.18%. He defeated Congress candidate and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay who got 4,23,730 votes (34.29%). Independent candidate and BJP rebel Ram Tahal Choudhary stood third with 29,539 votes (2.39%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 12,34,926.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Ram Tahal Choudhary won the seat for the fifth time. He was polled 4,48,729 votes with a vote share of 42.74%. Congress candidate Subodh Kant Sahay got 2,49,426 votes (23.76%) and was the runner-up. Choudhary defeated Sahay by a margin of 1,99,303 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,49,783. AJSU candidate Sudesh Kumar Mahto came third with 1,42,560 votes (13.58%) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Amitabh Choudhary was in the fourth position with 67,712 votes (6.45%).

Ranchi Past Winners

Subodh Kant Sahay (Congress): 2009

Subodh Kant Sahay (Congress): 2004

Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP): 1999

Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP): 1998

Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP): 1996

Ram Tahal Choudhary (BJP): 1991

Subodh Kant Sahay (Congress): 1989

Shiv Prasad Sahu (Congress): 1984

Shiv Prasad Sahu (Congress): 1980

Ravindra Varma (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 4,379 voters (0.35%) opted for NOTA in the Ranchi constituency. In 2014, 6,900 voters (0.66%) opted for NOTA in the Ranchi constituency.

Ranchi Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,34,926 or 64.45%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,49,783 or 63.68%.

Ranchi Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Ranchi constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Ranchi.

Ranchi Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,376 polling stations in the Ranchi constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,059 polling stations in the Ranchi constituency.