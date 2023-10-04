Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED on Friday in Mahadev online betting case

Follow us on Image Source : X/RANBIRKAPOORFANCLUB Actor Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an online lottery investigation case. The actor has been asked to appear on October 6. The actor has reportedly attended the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, who is one of the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, at least 15 to 20 celebrities are under the ED scanner. Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Azgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit, Kirti Khabanda, Nushrat Bharucha, Krishna Abhishek. It has been alleged that all these personalities were paid money through hawala.

In a massive action against the online gambling app Mahadev Book money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized Rs 417 crore after carrying out searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai. The probe agency said that the ED recently conducted widespread searches against the money laundering networks linked with Mahadev APP in cities like Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai, etc., and retrieved large amount of incriminating evidences and has frozen or seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 crore.

The agency said that its probe into the matter has revealed that Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal are the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book and are running their operations from Dubai.

