Ramban tunnel collapse: Rs 16 lakh ex gratia announced for kin of those who died in J&K

Rescue operation underway on the 2nd consecutive day to save labourers trapped under debris following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Magarkote in Ramban district, Saturday, May 21.

Part of an under-construction 4-lane tunnel collapsed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday

The death toll reached 10 in the tunnel collapse incident

Ramban tunnel collapse news updates : A compensation of Rs 16 lakhs each will be given by the construction company to the family of those who died after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mussarat Islam informed on Saturday (May 21).

The Deputy Commissioner said that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has also announced 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Islam said, "As per L-G Manoj Sinha's directions, a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs each shall be given by the construction company to those who died in the tunnel landslide on NH44. LG also announced Rs 1 lakh ex gratia from the relief fund."

Death toll in tunnel collapse:

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 10 in the incident.

"All 10 bodies are recovered and families have been informed. Five of 10 bodies are from West Bengal. This operation is complete. Bodies shifted to hospital," the Deputy Commissioner said.

A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday (May 19) night.

