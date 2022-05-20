Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI J&K: Part of tunnel on J&K highway collapses in Ramban; several trapped | Watch

A joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel

A part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, injuring four people and trapping several others on Friday. A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on Thursday night during an audit. A joint rescue operation was launched immediately by police and the Army.

Four people were rescued in injured condition, and several others are still trapped inside the tunnel. Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, which were parked on front side of the tunnel, suffered damage. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma are at the spot, supervising the rescue operation. Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel. Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal.

