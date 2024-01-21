Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to be marked by spectacular musical event 'Mangal Dhwani' in Ayodhya | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is set to take place on January 22.

Ram temple: Amid the excitement and public anticipation soaring ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust stated that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be highlighted by a spectacular musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani' on Monday. The extravaganza, showcasing renowned names in the global music scene, is scheduled for 10 am on January 22.

The Trust said the programme will be made for a "momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram".

Taking to X, the temple trust shared a few posts on the grand musical event with a message that read, "Immersed in devotion, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's own Yatindra Mishra, this grand musical rendition is supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi." "Unique instruments from various states, unite in divine orchestration. A momentous opportunity to embrace and revive the age-old traditions of Bharat," the Trust added.

A key aspect of the event will be the playing of traditional musical instruments such as:

Pakhawaj, Flute and Dholak from Uttar Pradesh

Veena from Karnataka

Sundari from Maharashtra

Mardala from Odisha

Santoor from Madhya Pradesh

Pung from Manipur

Nagada and Kali from Assam

Tambura from Chhatisgarh

Clarinet from Delhi

Ravanahatha from Rajasthan

Shrikhol and Sarod from West Bengal

Ghatam from Andhra Pradesh

Sitar from Jharkhand

Santar from Gujarat

Pakhawaj from Gujarat

Hudka from Uttarakhand

Nagaswaram, Tavil and Mridangam from Tamil Nadu

As per the Trust, the serene tunes of traditional Indian musical instruments will fill the temple town for a duration of two hours. In a celebratory atmosphere on Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla was ceremoniously installed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple amidst joyful chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Dr Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.



