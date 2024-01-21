Ram Mandir History: A timeline of devotion and struggle leading up to 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A chronicle of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ram temple history: In the heart of Ayodhya, a city steeped in antiquity and revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama, the echoes of a 500-year-old saga are set to resonate through the air. As the nation eagerly anticipates the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, a momentous event that will mark the consecration of the grand Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the auspicious occasion in the sacred temple town. He will also be joined by a constellation of esteemed figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the chief of the temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

This historic event is not merely a ceremonial spectacle, it is a culmination of a centuries-old narrative, a narrative woven into the fabric of Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual tapestry. As over 7,000 dignitaries, ranging from cricketers to luminaries of the entertainment world and prominent businessmen, converge to witness this monumental event, it is opportune to delve into the profound history that has led to the construction of the Ram Mandir, a symbol of faith, resilience, and devotion that spans half a millennium.

Timeline leading to the consecration ceremony:

1528: Demolition of temple for mosque

In a chapter etched in the annals of history, the year 1528 witnessed a significant transformation in Ayodhya, where a temple made way for the construction of a mosque, as recounted in the most popular version documented in government gazettes. According to historical records, Mughal ruler Babur’s general Mir Baq was instrumental in the establishment of a mosque at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya's Ramkot, following the demolition of the existing temple. The historical narratives suggest that the location, identified as the capital of Lord Rama's father Dashrath in the epic Ramayana, witnessed a profound transformation during this period.

1853: Beginning of dispute and the first petitions

The echoes of religious unrest over the Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya resonated for the first time in 1853. In response to escalating tensions, the British administration took action six years later, installing a partitioning fence at the site. The move delineated two distinct sections, granting Muslims permission to pray within the mosque, while designating the outer court for Hindu use.

Later in January 1885, the first plea in the land dispute case was filed by Mahant Raghubir Das in the Faizabad district court seeking to construct a canopy on the Ramchabutra, a raised platform located outside the mosque. However, the plea was met with denial, underscoring the simmering tensions and legal disputes surrounding the contested site.

1949: Pivotal moments in the temple's movement

The year 1949 stands out as a crucial juncture in the trajectory of the Ram Temple movement, witnessing a transformative event that would reverberate through the years. In a move that would set the stage for legal and communal tensions, members of the fringe Hindu outfit Akhil Hindu Ramayana Mahashabha placed an idol of Lord Ram inside the Babri Masjid.

Subsequently, both Hindu and Muslim groups filed petitions, adding complexity to the situation. Gopal Singh Visharad, seeking permission to worship the deity, filed a petition before the Faizabad court. In contrast, Hashim Ansari, a resident of Ayodhya, approached the court advocating for the removal of the idols and the preservation of the site as a masjid. In response to the mounting tensions, the government intervened by locking the premises, though permitting daily puja by the priests.

1980s: Ram Mandir construction campaign takes centre stage

A crucial chapter in the saga of the temple unfolded in the 1980s with the launch of a campaign aimed at reclaiming and constructing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. Spearheading this mission was a dedicated committee led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Party (VHP).

In 1986, the Ayodhya court, responding to a plea by Hari Shankar Dubey, issued a historic order to open the gates of mosque for Hindus. The district judge in Ayodhya played a crucial role in implementing the court's directive, paving the way for Hindus to worship at the site. However, this decision stirred unrest, leading to the formation of the 'Babri Mosque Action Committee' by the Muslim community in protest.

In response to the court's ruling, the Rajiv Gandhi-led government took action and ordered the unlocking of the gates of Babri Masjid. The unfolding events during this period marked a significant turning point in the ongoing debate over the disputed site, setting the stage for further legal and communal developments in the years to come.

1989: Foundation of Ram Temple by VHP

The foundation for the construction of the Ram Temple was ceremoniously laid by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on the adjacent land to the Babri Masjid. Former VHP Vice President Justice Deoki Nandan Agarwal filed a case, urging the relocation of the mosque. The Faizabad court subsequently transferred the four pending suits to a special bench of the High Court.

1990: Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra

A pivotal moment in the Ram Mandir movement unfolded in 1990 with the launch of the Rath Yatra led by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) then-president Lal Krishna Advani. This mass mobilisation, appreciated by the public at the time, saw Advani leading the Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya, expressing support for the Ram Temple agitation. Commencing on September 25, 1990, in Somnath, the Yatra included thousands of kar sevaks, or volunteers, affiliated with the Sangh Parivar.

1992: Babri Masjid demolition

The year 1992 marked a seismic event in the Ram Mandir movement with the demolition of Babri Masjid by kar sevaks, triggering political tensions and communal riots across the country, resulting in the loss of at least 2,000 lives. The demolition unfolded in the presence of leaders from the Shiv Sena, VHP, and BJP, leaving an indelible mark on the socio-political landscape of India.

2003: ASI conducts survey of the disputed site

In 2003, a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court issued an order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to excavate the disputed site and ascertain whether it had served as a temple in the past. The ASI conducted a thorough survey, revealing compelling evidence of a substantial Hindu complex beneath the mosque. However, these findings faced opposition from Muslim organizations, leading to prolonged disagreements over the historical interpretation of the site.

2010: Disputed site divided into three parts

The culmination of legal proceedings occurred in 2010 when the Allahabad High Court delivered a landmark judgment. The court ruled that the contested land should be divided into three parts: one-third was allocated to Ram Lalla, represented by the Hindu Mahasabha; another third went to the Islamic Waqf Board; and the remaining portion was granted to the Nirmohi Akhara.

2011: Legal battle reaches Supreme Court

The protracted legal saga surrounding the disputed Ayodhya site continued in 2011 as all three parties -- Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla Virajman, and the Sunni Waqf Board -- approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict. The apex court promptly intervened, issuing a stay on the High Court order, which had divided the contested site into three parts.

2019: Supreme Court renders historic verdict

A momentous chapter in the Ayodhya dispute unfolded in 2019 when the Supreme Court, led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, delivered a landmark judgment. The five-judge bench ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and decreed that the entire disputed land would be handed over to a trust established by the government. According to the judgment, this trust would assume the responsibility of overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple at the site, bringing a long-awaited resolution to the complex and contentious issue that had gripped the nation for decades.

2020: PM Modi lays foundation stone of temple

In a significant moment for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020. During the ceremony, he not only laid the foundation stone but also unveiled a commemorative plaque and released a special postal stamp, marking the commencement of the much-anticipated construction project.

2024: Consecration Ceremony marks a sacred occasion

A sacred event is scheduled to unfold in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. This momentous occasion will witness the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of Ram Lalla, further cementing the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Temple. The ceremony is poised to bring together dignitaries, devotees, and participants from various walks of life, creating a chapter of reverence and celebration in the rich tapestry of Ayodhya's history. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Dr Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

ALSO READ: Ram Temple event: Centre issues advisory against publishing false, provocative content | Details