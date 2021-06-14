Allegations misleading, motivated by political hatred: Ram Mandir Trust on corruption charges in land purchase

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Allegations misleading, motivated by political hatred: Ram Mandir Trust on graft charges

The Ram Mandir Trust has rubbished charges of irregularities in the purchase of land in Ayodhya. According to Champat Rai, Secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, allegations of fraud are misleading and motivated by political hatred.

Rai said that after the Supreme Court`s decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in November 2019, people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land and prices increased. The plot in the question, he said, is a "very prominent place near the railway station".

"All lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market price," he said.

Rai added that buying and selling of the land are based on mutual dialogue between the parties. "After taking consent, the consent form is signed. All types of court fees and stamp papers are purchased online. The purchase of land is done based on the consent letter. Accordingly, the entire amount is transferred online to the seller's account," he said.

"Some political leaders are misleading people. It is meant to mislead society, the people concerned are political and hence motivated by political hatred," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, opposition leaders had alleged scams are happening by taking donations in the name of Lord Ram and accused Rai of buying a piece of land at an inflated price for the Ram temple premises. They have claimed that land worth Rs 2 crore was brought at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

