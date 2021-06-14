Rs 3,200 crore collected through public donation for construction of Ram Mandir

Image Source : PTI A total of Rs 3,200 crore was collected through people’s donation for the construction of the Ram temple

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Sunday said a total of Rs 3,200 crore was collected through people’s donation for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya till March 31 this year.

He said this sum was collected after a campaign for collection with 11 crore families at five crore eleven lakh places across the country. Rai made the revelations while talking to reporters here after a meeting of the Trust’s office bearers under the chairpersonship of Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

Mishra reached Ayodhya on Sunday to review the ongoing construction of the Ram temple. After a meeting of the trust’s office bearers and the representatives of various construction companies and building and architectural experts, Mishra also visited the construction site and took stock of the work.

In the meeting, he also discussed the material used in laying the foundation of the temple. Rai said the engineering experts who attended the meeting belonged to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati, IITR-Chennai and NIT-Surat.

