Ram Mandir construction work to be expedited, crucial two-day meeting in Ayodhya begins today

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will meet in Ayodhya on Sunday to discuss the way forward of Ram Mandir's construction amid the pandemic. The two-day meeting will be attended by Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Trust, and other members.

At today's meeting, the members will discuss expediting the foundation work of Ram Mandir as work was earlier suspended due to the pandemic. It is believed that the construction will now be done on war footing to meet the target.

According to the Ram Mandir Trust, the stonework at the Ram Mandir will start in December. It said that filling of foundation will be completed by the end of October and from December, the second phase of construction work will begin which includes fixing stones to create the structure of the upcoming grand temple.

About 50 layers of 10-inch thick mixture of building material will be laid in about 50-feet deep foundation measuring 400 feet long and 300 feet wide. Six layers of building material mixture have been placed one on top of the other over the foundation land spread across 2.77 acres.

The construction work is going on round the clock and is being done in two shifts of 12 hours each, Mishra said, adding about 1.2 lakh cubic meters of debris have been removed from the foundation site.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was set up on the Supreme Court's direction to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of Ram Mandir at Ram Janambhoomi will be completed before general elections in 2024.

