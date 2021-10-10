Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
Raju Ahlawat, resigns as BKU Saharanpur division chief, joins BJP

The BKU is one of the 32 farmer unions protesting against the Centre's three agri laws.

New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2021 18:40 IST
Bhartiya Kisan Union Saharanpur division president Raju
Bhartiya Kisan Union Saharanpur division president Raju Ahlawat joins BJP.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bhartiya Kisan Union Saharanpur division president Raju Ahlawat resigned on Sunday and joined the BJP later.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow.

The BKU is one of the 32 farmer unions protesting against the Centre's three agri laws.

