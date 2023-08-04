‘Rajmargyatra’ app launched for National Highway users: Know about its features

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-Agra National Highway

New app launched: Aiming to boost the traveling experience on the highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a ‘citizen-centric unified mobile application’ 'Rajmargyatra’ which gives travelers comprehensive information on Indian National Highways while also offering an efficient complaint redressal system.

The app is available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store in Hindi and English.

Key Features of 'Rajmargyatra' App

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, 'Rajmargyatra' app serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for National Highway users.

The application would serve real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications and details about nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services, which seek to ensure a seamless journey on National Highways.

It is equipped with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism.

“Users can easily report highway-related issues, attaching geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity,” the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday (August 3).

It added that the registered complaints will be handled in a time-bound manner, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of any delays.

“Users can also track the status of their grievances for complete transparency,” the Ministry said.

'Rajmargyatra' integrates its services with various bank portals, making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags, avail monthly passes, and access other FASTag-related banking services – all within a single platform, according to the Ministry.

It also comes with over-speeding notifications and voice assistance to encourage responsible and safe driving behavior.

“With these improvements, 'Rajmargyatra' aims to create a seamless, user-friendly experience for highway users, fostering a safer and more enjoyable journey on Indian National Highways,” the Ministry said.

