India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma to be chief guest at Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award ceremony

India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma to be Chief Guest at Professor Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is honoured to announce the distinguished journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Rajat Sharma as the Chief Guest for the prestigious Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023.

Renowned as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma's invaluable contributions to journalism make him an ideal figure to grace the occasion. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2023 at the ABVP National Conference in Delhi.

Who all will be awarded?

ABVP is proud to reveal the exceptional recipients of the 'Professor. Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award' for 2023. The recipients include Sharad Vivek Sagar from Bihar, recognised for enabling Bharatiya youth from low-income and deprived groups to receive world-class education.

'Millets Queen' Sushri Lahri Bai Padiya from Madhya Pradesh is acknowledged for her original work at the ground level towards the conservation and enrichment of Shree-Anna (Millets).

Dr. Vaibhav Bhandari from Rajasthan is celebrated for his outstanding efforts in improving the standard of living and raising self-confidence among Divyangs. Each awardee will receive a sum of Rs 1,00,000, a certificate, and a memento.

'Prof. Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award' recognises peoples' contribution to society

ABVP National General Secretary, Yagywalkya Shukla said, "The 'Prof. Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award' recognises outstanding work in education, society, environment, and science by young individuals.

As ABVP is celebrating its 'Amrit Mohotsav Year,' the selection committee has decided to confer this award to three individuals, deviating from the usual practice of awarding it to a single individual. It is our privilege to have Shri Rajat Sharma ji as the Chief Guest, who is a prominent figure in the world of Indian media and journalism. His active participation in student politics during the Emergency days is very inspirational for all the students today."

This award, initiated in 1991, is presented in memory of Professor Yeshwantrao Kelkar, known as the architect of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and is remembered for his role in the organisational expansion and strengthening of ABVP.

Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar played a significant role in establishing and defining the ideological foundation, organisational development, and working methodologies of ABVP. This award is a joint initiative of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Vidyarthi Nidhi Trust, organisations committed to working for the progress and education of students.

Who is Sharad Vivek Sagar?

Sharad Vivek Sagar hails from the small village of Jeeradei in Bihar. He was introduced to the teachings of Ramakrishna-Vivekananda at a very young age. Driven by the goal of strengthening Bharat's future, Sharad founded 'Dexterity Global.' This initiative aims to empower future generations through educational opportunities and training, addressing various challenges in youth education. 'Dexterity Global' has connected over 7 million young citizens from remote villages and towns of Bharat, bringing positive transformations to their lives. Former students of 'Dexterity Global,' initiated by Sharad, have achieved victories in over 1,000 major national and international competitions and secured scholarships exceeding Rs 175 crores from the world's top 500 universities. More than 80 per cent of these students come from low-income and deprived families. Many 'Dexterity Global’ alumni are actively contributing to enhancing Bharat's prestige on global educational platforms. Sharad's remarkable contributions are crucial in uplifting the lives of Bharatiya youth.

Who is millets queen Sushri Lahri Bai Padiya?

Sushri Lahri Bai Padiya from the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, selected for the Prof. Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023, discovered the nutritional value of millets from her grandmother and mother, from which she got inspired to preserve seeds of millets. She is actively engaged in conserving and enriching rare millet varieties, owning a seed bank of 150 nutritious millets. Recognized as a 'Millets Ambassador,' Lahri Bai, belonging to the Baiga tribal community, has conveyed crucial messages nationwide about good health, nature conservation and dietary habits that align with today's needs, making her work exceptionally important. Acknowledging Lahri Bai's efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised her, and on September 12, 2023, the Honorable President of Bharat, Shrimati Droupadi Murmu, honoured her with the 'Plant Genome Savior Community Award' in New Delhi. Popularly known as the 'Millets Queen,' Lahri Bai is actively working for the upliftment of traditional farming.

Who is Dr. Vaibhav Bhandari?

Dr. Vaibhav Bhandari, originally from Pali, Rajasthan, has been selected for the Prof. Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023. He has demonstrated exceptional work in improving the quality of living for people with disabilities. He has completed his PhD in Law. Facing life-altering challenges due to muscular dystrophy in his childhood, Vaibhav did not succumb to adversity but instead showcased unwavering determination to inspire social change. His actions have brought about transformations in various aspects of society, making pathways easier for people with disabilities.

Dr. Vaibhav Bhandari has been at the forefront of service in various sectors. Recognising his outstanding environmental conservation efforts, the Rajasthan government's Ministry of Forest and Environment honoured him in 2007. He has been honoured with a national award by the Honorable President of Bharat, Shrimati Droupadi Murmu, for his contribution to supporting people with disabilities. His journey is defined by dedication, resilience, and passion for making a positive impact. His commitment to creating positive change sets him apart on this remarkable journey.

ABVP National President Dr. Rajsharan Shahi, National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla, National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan, and Convener of Selection Committee, Prof. Milind Marathe, extend heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the 'Prof Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023' – Sharad Vivek Sagar, Sushri Lahri Bai Padiya, and Dr Vaibhav Bhandari wishing them success in their future endeavours.

