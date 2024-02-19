Rajat Sharma attends FICCI FLO event in Amritsar as chief guest, interacts with students | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Monday (February 19) participated as a chief guest in a special function organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO Amritsar. On the occasion, he was welcomed by FICCI FLO Amritsar Chairperson Himani Arora and her team. The India TV Chairman also answered the questions of students participating in the programme.

Rajat Sharma honoured at the event

The Editor-in-Chief of India TV was the special guest at the special conference organised by the FICCI FLO (women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry) in Amritsar. A diya was lit and Rajat Sharma was felicitated by FICCI FLO.

Rajat Sharma takes part in Q&A session

Chairperson of FICCI FLO Himani Arora threw a number of questions to Rajat Sharma who answered all the queries one after the other.

Himani Arora asked several questions given by AAP MLA from Halka North Kanwar Vijay Prapt Singh and students pursuing journalism, which were answered by Rajat Sharma.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajat Sharma offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of his birthday. He was accompanied by his wife and India TV's Managing Director Ritu Dhawan.

