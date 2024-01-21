Rajat Sharma attends DU Literature Festival at SRCC, shares memories of his student life

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the Delhi University Literature Festival at Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi. Rajat Sharma shared some memorable moments of his career with the students while participating in the 'DU To Prime Time' event.

Shobhit Mathur, Co-Founder and Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University, asked several questions to Rajat Sharma in the presence of the students at the 'DU To Prime Time' programme, to which Rajat Sharma replied in his own style.

After coming to the SRCC, it feels as if I have returned to my home: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma said that after coming to the SRCC he is feeling as if he had returned to his home. He said when he was a student here, the auditorium was not like this.

"The college was also not co-ed. At that time, Arun Jaitley was the president of the college union. He was like a strict moral police. He didn't even allow me to talk to anyone," Rajat Sharma recalled.

When Shobhit Mathur asked Rajat Sharma how did the idea of 'Aap Ki Adalat' come to him as the popular show completed thirty years, Rajat Sharma said there was no planning for the show and it was just turn of events that brought the TV programme.

"Thirty years ago, there were Doordarshan and a private channel - Zee News. Subhash Chandra was the owner of Zee News. During a flight journey, Gulshan Grover wanted to talk to Subhash Chandra. When I told him this, Subhash Chandra said that you should interview Gulshan and telecast it on TV. The talk started from here and a brief discussion with Subhash Chandra paved the way for the show," he elaborated.

Rajat Sharma recalls memories of his show 'Aap Ki Adalat'

While narrating the story of the first show of 'Aap Ki Adalat', Rajat Sharma recalled on February 12, 1993, the first show of 'Aap Ki Adalat' was of Bihar leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, the first show was to be of Khushwant Singh earlier.

"Students of SRCC and Miranda were called for Khushwant ji. More people from Bihar had to come for Lalu Yadav. Both interviews were to be held on the same day. First Khushwant Singh and in the evening Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar at that time. Lalu ji called that he had to go to Patna. He will not be able to come to the show. The CM was told that the preparations for the show had been made. After this, Lalu ji arrived and the first show of Lalu Prasad Yadav was recorded. He made the program very interesting," Rajat Sharma said.

Rajat Sharma on interview with Narendra Modi

While talking about the difficult guests on the show, Rajat Sharma said, "In 2014, the time for the interview of Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi was fixed at 9.30 pm. All preparations were made. When Narendra Modi arrived, we came to know that he was suffering from hoarseness and unable to speak. Modi said he experiences hoarseness every night. After saying this he remained silent for half-an-hour. It was 11 at night but the throat was not in good shape. I told him to show his face to the audience. As soon as Modi entered the studio, everyone started chanting Modi-Modi. I asked Modi ji only two-three questions and within no time his throat was completely fine. The show continued for one-and-a-half hour. How did this happen? Modi said he and I are blessed by the Goddess. That was the biggest hit show," he recalled.

Rajat Sharma shares memories of his first day of college

While narrating the stories of his college, Rajat Sharma said after taking his first step in this college, his life completely changed. Since he was from a poor family, Rajat Sharma did not have enough money to pay the fees.

"I had brought money from my piggy bank. When people at the counter collected the fees and counted them, they found fee short by three rupees. I was standing in line, cashier scolded me. When he was scolding, a voice came from behind, 'Hey don't talk to freshers like this'. He was Arun Jaitley. He placed his hand on my shoulder and took out five rupees from his pocket and gave it to me. Then I deposited the fees," he said.

Rajat Sharma asserted as long as Arun Jaitley was alive he did not remove his hand from his shoulder.

'When it seemed that Arun Jaitley was upset'

While talking about Arun Jaitley, Rajat Sharma said that Arun Jaitley and he were together for 45 years.

"After demonetisation, I called him to 'Aap Ki Adalat'. The questions were a bit difficult. He left soon after the show ended. It was the first time, this had happened. He had always stopped before. But when he left, Ritu ji said to me that I asked very tough questions to Arun ji. After this, Amit Shah called and said that I could have spared my friend. I talked to Arun ji. He called me at the Finance Ministry and I went. I said sorry to him. Arun ji said that your job is to ask questions, and my job is to answer. I told him that some people said you felt bad. Arun ji said that such questions should be asked, only then the show becomes significant.