Rajasthan: Setback for Congress govt as two BTP MLAs hint at withdrawing support

Setback for Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan as two BTP MLAs hint at withdrawing support

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has put the Congress government in Rajasthan in a spot. The party has dropped hints that it could serve the ties. The BTP has two MLAs -- Rajkumar Roat (Chorasi sea) and Ramprasad (Sagwara seat).

Speaking to India TV, Ramprasad said that the Congress doesn't require support from the BTP.

"Both the BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin," he said and accused the grand old party of betrayal of trust. The Congress, he added, failed to keep the promises.

The BTP had in 2018 extended support to Congress to help it form the government in the state. The Legislative Assembly comprises 200 chairs. In the current House, Congress has 105 MLAs.

Both the BTP MLAs backed Ashok Gehlot earlier this year when his deputy Sachin Pilot had revolted. They even voted for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The development also assumes significance as it comes close on the heel after an independent from Dungarpur backed by BTP failed to get elected as the Zila Pramukh. The Congress councillor, instead, voted for the BJP here.

