Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 18 new cases, tally rises to 579; death toll at 8

18 fresh cases have been reported in Rajasthan and this brings the total number of cases in the state to 579. Rajasthan's 489 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases. According to the Health Ministry, 40 deaths and 1035 new cases in the last 24 hours, this is the sharpest ever increase in cases in the country. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|5
|Alwar
|6
|Bharatpur
|9
|Bhilwara
|28
|Banswara
|24
|Bikaner
|20
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|11
|Dausa
|6
|Dholpur
|1
|Dungarpur
|5
|Jaipur
|183
|Jaisalmer
|54
|Jhunjhunu
|31
|Jodhpur
|65
|Jhalawar
|12
|Karauli
|2
|Kota
|18
|Nagpur
|1
|Pali
|2
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Sikar
|1
|Tonk
|27
|Udaipur
|4
|Italian
|2
ALSO READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour