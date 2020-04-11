Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 18 new cases, tally rises to 579; death toll at 8

Saturday, April 11, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: April 11, 2020 10:05 IST
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Total number of cases mounts to 579; death toll at 8 

18 fresh cases have been reported in Rajasthan and this brings the total number of cases in the state to 579. Rajasthan's 489 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases.  According to the Health Ministry, 40 deaths and 1035 new cases in the last 24 hours, this is the sharpest ever increase in cases in the country. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 5
Alwar 6
Bharatpur 9
Bhilwara 28
Banswara 24
Bikaner  20
Barmer 1
Churu 11
Dausa 6
Dholpur 1
Dungarpur 5
Jaipur 183
Jaisalmer 54
Jhunjhunu 31
Jodhpur 65
Jhalawar 12
Karauli 2
Kota 18
Nagpur 1
Pali 2
Pratapgarh 2
Sikar 1
Tonk 27
Udaipur 4
Italian  2

