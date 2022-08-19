Rajasthan likely to receive fresh spell of rain this weekend: IMD predicts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The effects of this system will also impact weather within the districts of Kota, leading to an increase in rain activities in the Bharatpur division of east Rajasthan from Aug 20 onwards.

Rajasthan: The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rounds of fresh rains for several areas of Rajasthan ranging from this weekend due to a new pressure system formed along the coast of the Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh.

However, the rain activities in the state have slowed down in the last 24 hours, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said.

The new weather system is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression and move in a west-northwest direction through Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the next one-two days, he added.

The effects of this system will also impact weather within the districts of Kota, leading to an increase in rain activities in the Bharatpur division of east Rajasthan from Aug 20 onwards.

During Aug 21-22, most areas of Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions of the state are likely to receive rain which can be heavy to very heavy rainfall for some places.

Though, there is also the possibility of light rain in isolated places and mainly dry weather in most areas of west Rajasthan for the following two days.

Within the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division, the place will see an increase in rainfall activities from Aug 21-22 and the system of heavy rains will be active again on Aug 22-23.

The Jaipur Meteorological centre has recommended farmers within the districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Udaipur divisions spray pesticides or other chemicals on the crops is favourable since there will be clear weather for the following two or three days.

Rain activities in the state have weakened slightly in the past 24 hours. From light to moderate rain occurred at a few places in the past 24 hours till 8.

(with PTI inputs)

