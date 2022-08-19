Only in India! Man drives autorickshaw on foot overbridge to cross highway lanes | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ROADSOFMUMBAI The cops are likely to take action in the case.

Autorickshaw on footbridge: In a video that went viral on social media, a man was seen driving an autorickshaw on a footbridge above the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to cross lanes. The video posted on social media, however, alerted the police to act on the matter.

As per a study of the video, the incident has taken place in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district and efforts were on to nab the driver, the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police official said.

"We are studying the video to find out more. The driver used the ramp to drive his autorickshaw on the deck of the foot overbridge," he said.

The video is garnering likes and dislikes from people, many of whom have called it an example of people flouting traffic norms in a glaring and dangerous manner.

Also Read: Not 1 but 27 people travelling in one auto rickshaw leave UP Police shocked | VIRAL VIDEO

Latest India News