Not 1 but 27 people travelling in one auto rickshaw leave UP Police shocked | VIRAL VIDEO

A recent video going viral on social media has left the Netizens stunned. Not only this but the incident taking place in the same has left Uttar Pradesh Police shocked. It all happened that the officials stopped an over-speeding auto-rickshaw a few days back. As soon as the cops started the headcount of the people on board, they were taken aback. There were not 1, 2 or 3 but a total of 27 people inside the vehicle. Yes, that's true! Not just men but the speeding auto was also carrying women, senior citizens and children. The speeding auto was spotted near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur district.

The auto has now been seized by the police but the video of the same has gone crazily viral on the internet. Netizens have been pouring in their reactions by sharing the video on various platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook.

A person while sharing the same wrote, "27 people in 1 auto..I request Indian govt. to declare this auto as district officially." Another one tweeted, "27 people in an auto-rickshaw? Surely must be a world record." A person called them Khatron Ke Khiladi and tweeted, "Sharing is Daring Katro Ke Khiladi

27 people in one Auto in Fatehpur UP #Fatehpur."

See the reactions that followed:

