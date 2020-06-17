Image Source : PTI At 75% recovery rate, Rajasthan tops national average in curing COVID-19 patients

Rajasthan has achieved a recovery rate of over 75 per cent in COVID-19 cases which is the highest in the country, a top doctor here has said. Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of the SMS medical college, claimed that the state had achieved the highest rate of recovery in the country through administrative action, advance action and the best of healthcare facilities.

“Exemplary cure rate of over 75 per cent in Rajasthan has been an outcome of amalgamation of brisk administrative action, government support, advanced action and best of healthcare facilities. The state was benefited by early lockdown by the state government, preventive strategies of containment and most effective contact tracing programme,” Bhadnari said.

He said the formation of surveillance teams and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) was instrumental in the COVID-19 containment programme, which was coupled with medical care.

Bhandari also said the state-run SMS hospital in Jaipur turned out to be a role model for management of COVID-19 patients.

He said the SMS hospital was the first hospital to use Hydroxychloroquine and anti-HIV Drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir in the first few patients of COVID-19 which delivered good outcomes.

Rajasthan has so far reported 13,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and of them 10,125 patients have recovered. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state is 309.

