Satish Poonia news: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dr. Satish Poonia was on Wednesday attacked with a knife. Though the BJP president was not injured in the attack, party workers came to his rescue. Poonia has gone to Rajsamand to attend a program.

Interestingly, with the NIA taking over the investigation into the Udaipur and Amravati murders, Poonia had said that there could be an 'internal conspiracy' in the two hate killings.

