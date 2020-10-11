Railways to resume New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express from Oct 15

Image Source : PTI The Vande Bharat Express, during its trial run between Delhi and Katra, arrives at Jammu Tawi railway station.

The Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra, home to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, will resume its service from October 15, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. The move comes after his recent discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the resumption of the train to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Navratri festival. The New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will operate six day in a week except Tuesday.

“As follow-up to discussion with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal two days back, Ministry of Rly has announced resumption of #VandeBharatExpress train from New Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi from 15th October. A huge relief & exciting information for pilgrims on the eve of #Navratri,” Singh tweeted.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

Train services in the country, which were halted in late March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner.

