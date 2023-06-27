Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur

Manipur violence: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur from June 29 to 30. This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the northeastern state embroiled in ethnic violence since May 3. During his visit, Gandhi will visit relief camps set up in the state and will interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur, the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit," AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal tweeted.

'Manipur has been burning'

He further said that Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. "This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," Venugopal added.

PM Modi chairs meeting on Manipur violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting to take stock of the Manipur violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed PM Modi about Manipur situation and internal security conditions in violence-hit Manipur. Last month, Shah visited the state for four and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the Northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the Central government had also approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in Manipur following a directive of the home minister.

'PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM'

Earlier on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence and said the first thing he should do is sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state. No amount of "propaganda" by the BJP-led government can cover up its "abject failure" in handling the Manipur situation, Kharge said.

Peace committee in Manipur

On June 10, the central government had constituted a peace committee in Manipur headed by the Governor Anusuiya Uikey and for facilitating peace making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties and groups.

On June 4, the Centre had set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent violence in Manipur. The Union Home Ministry said the commission will make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.

About Manipur violence

Manipur is witnessing incidents like arson since May 3. Violence gripped Manipur after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. It is worth mentioning more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Latest India News