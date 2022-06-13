Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi ED appearance: 'BJP has imposed undeclared emergency in Delhi', says Surjewala

Highlights Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today.

Ahead of his appearance, Cong leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the BJP.

The Centre denied permission to Congress to hold its "Satyagraha march".

Rahul Gandhi ED appearance: Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for imposing an "undeclared emergency" in Delhi. His statement came ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he said, "We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We are the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress."

The Centre denied permission to Congress to hold its "Satyagraha march" in the national capital today. The party had earlier announced that it has planned a march from party headquarters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and will hold 'satyagrahas' outside the ED offices in states in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Huge police deployment was seen outside the Enforcement Directorate office on this morning with some Congress workers getting detained outside party headquarters.

"Modi government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the entire central Delhi area. thousands of barricades have come up. Thousands of Congress workers have been arrested since last night. Congress will continue raising the issues of people. National Herald is a heritage of the country. We are determined to protect the national heritage. We will continue raising voice against inflation and unemployment. We will expose the government," Surjewala told mediapersons.

He said the Centre cannot suppress the movement of Congress. "Satya ka Sangram will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?" Surjewala told news agency ANI.

According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday for the rally.

ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Congress has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation.

The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

(With ANI Inputs)

