Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to post-Covid issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital due to Covid-related issues

Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, 75, Sunday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here owing to post-Covid issues. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala gave the information on Twitter saying the Congress president is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Surjewala wrote on Twitter. "We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.

Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23. The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

