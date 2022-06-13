Rahul Gandhi set to appear before ED today; Congress leaders detained amid sloganeering

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leaders detained amid sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi, ahead of his appearance before ED today

Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. With the development, several Congress leaders were today detained amid sloganeering in support of the party leader. Visuals from outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi showed Congress leaders raising slogans as cops tried to ease the situation.

The Delhi Police had denied permission for the scheduled Congress rally from AICC HQ at 24, Akbar road to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at APJ Abdul Kalam road. The party had planned to demonstrate a political show of strength today.

The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.

Meanwhile, posters of the Congress leader were seen outside his Delhi residence late on Sunday.

According to sources, Congress MPs, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members have also been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday for the rally.

A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, State Incharges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs was called on Thursday to decide the strategy for the same.

Earlier, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said that party workers will hold demonstrations at around 25 offices of the probe agency across the country against the political vendata and the "misuse" of the central investigative agencies by the Central government to "silence the voice of opposition".

Meanwhile, the Congress party has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation.

Why have Rahul and Sonia Gandhi been summoned by ED?

Both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were summoned by the ED to appear for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The earlier summon was shifted to a later date as Rahul Gandhi was out of the country, while Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, ED had issued fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning, while Rahul Gandhi was summoned to join the investigation on June 13.

The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.

The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

