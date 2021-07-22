Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs protest inside Parliament complex, demand repeal of new farm laws

Congress MPs staged a protest inside the Parliament complex in support of protesting farmers and demanded that the three agriculture laws be withdrawn.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party participated in the protest.

Congress MPs from both houses gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government and the Prime Minister. Carrying placards and hoardings, they also raised slogans in support of the farmers and their demands.

The Congress has been demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, which the farmers are against alleging that these legislations will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

