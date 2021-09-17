Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi extends four-word birthday greetings to PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 71st his birthday. "Happy birthday, Modi ji," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday today. Born in Gujarat in 1950, PM Modi joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.

Scores of leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu have greeted PM Modi on his birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life, President Kovind said may he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service.

Naidu said PM Modi's exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-around growth of the nation. He also said amid challenges in the last one year, Modi's efforts to encourage the spirit of self-reliance has borne fruits.

"His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-round growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice president also wrote a letter to Modi to wish him on his birthday. In his letter, Naidu prayed that Modi's efforts of nation building are successful and may the prime minister always be healthy and happy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality. In Modi, he said, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades.

Shah said Modi has presented a unique example of parallel coordination of security, welfare of poor, development and historical reforms. The determination and dedication of the prime minister has created a new energy and confidence in the countrymen, due to which the country is moving towards self-reliance by setting new records, he said.

The home minister said every moment of the life of Modi is dedicated to the service of the poor, farmers and the underprivileged. Shah also appealed to all BJP workers to participate in the service of the nation on Modi's birthday and also take the welfare schemes of the BJP government to the people. "A very happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I pray to God for your good health and long life," he said.

