Monday, July 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Petrol prices hiked 78 times, diesel 76 times': Raghav Chadha takes on Centre outside Parliament

'Petrol prices hiked 78 times, diesel 76 times': Raghav Chadha takes on Centre outside Parliament

Raghav Chadha, the Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the voices of the Opposition are being suppressed in the Parliament.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2022 21:19 IST
raghav chadha, inflation, parliament, AAP, BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, GST, Raghav Chadha praises BJP
Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday attacked the Central government over inflation and the rise in commodity prices. After the monsoon session of the Parliament, the AAP leader said that petrol prices have been hiked by 78 times, and diesel prices by 76 times. 

He cited the figures as the government's reply to his question in the Rajya Sabha. He said that the government had "made Rs 16 lakh crore through the excise duty imposed on fuel between 2016 and 2022." 

Chadha added that the increase in fuel has a cascading impact on (the price of) every other commodity. " The Centre doesn't even want to address inflation in the parliament," he alleged.

"Govt had witnessed Rs 1.5 lakh crore rise in revenue as compared to 2019-20," he said. "Despite these staggering collections, the government is relentlessly putting a burden on the poor and the common people by increasing fuel prices instead of giving financial relief to people reeling under inflation."

Related Stories
AAP picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

AAP picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Netizens are crushing hard on AAP MLA Raghav Chadha as video of him modelling at LFW 2022 goes viral

Netizens are crushing hard on AAP MLA Raghav Chadha as video of him modelling at LFW 2022 goes viral

Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than '24 karat gold': Raghav Chadha

Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than '24 karat gold': Raghav Chadha

AAP's Raghav Chadha, Ukrainian minister Fedorov in WEF's Young Global Leaders list

AAP's Raghav Chadha, Ukrainian minister Fedorov in WEF's Young Global Leaders list

Use bulldozer to demolish Amit Shah's house: AAP's Raghav Chadha on Jahangirpuri demolition

Use bulldozer to demolish Amit Shah's house: AAP's Raghav Chadha on Jahangirpuri demolition

"This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man," he said. 

Raghav Chadha invokes Vajpayee

The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the voices of the Opposition are being suppressed in the Parliament. "When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM, the Opposition was treated with the same respect as the ruling govt. The present-day BJP should take a leaf out of the book of PM Vajpayee's BJP," he added.

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News