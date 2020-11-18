Image Source : FILE Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery results to be announced today. Check details

Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery results: The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries (Punjab govt) will announce the results of Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery today. The results of the draw will be released on Punjab state lottery official website -- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. The scheme has about 20 lakh lottery tickets with series A and B, numbering from 000000 to 999999 each. The bumper draw offers prizes worth Rs 7.28 crore.

PRIZES

First prize money: Rs 1.5 crore (It will be given to two winners, totalling Rs 3 crore)

Second prize money: Rs 10,00,000 (It will be given to 5 winners individually)

Third prize money: Rs 2,50,000 each (It will be given to 20 winners)

PRIZE DISTRIBUTION

Payment with prizes up to Rs 5,000 will be made by distributors or agents on behalf of the state government within 30 days from the date of publicatoon of the results of the Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery and seek reimbursement from the Office of Punjab State Lotteries. All the prize-winning tickets above Rs 5,000 will reach the Office of the Director, Punjab State Lotteries, within 30 days from the date of publication of the result in the Punjab State Government gazette, either personally or through a nationalized bank or registered post or by an insured parcel.

The prizes will be given out on original tickets in original form only. Any forged, torn out, tampered tickets will not be entertained. Ticket holders abroad who win any prize will be paid in Indian currency as per the scheme. One ticket/coupon will be eligible to only one prize/incentive viz. the highest prize/incentive drawn against it. In case any dispute arises, the decision of the Principal Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Finance, will be final and binding.

CHECK Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery results

