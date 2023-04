Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab Police ASI Bhupinder Singh shoots his wife and son dead in Gurdaspur.

Punjab Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh shot his wife and son dead in Gurdaspur. The ASI has been absconding after he committed the crime.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Modi a statesman, current Congress leadership has no influence on people, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Latest India News