Modi a statesman, current Congress leadership has no influence on people, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Former Congress leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he must give him credit for not taking revenge and being a statesman despite of what he (Ghulam) did to him as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

"I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some Bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that," Ghulam Nabi Azad said in an interview with ANI.

Responding to whether G23 (rebel group of senior Congress leader) has any closeness with the BJP, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "That is stupid. If G23 was spokesperson of the BJP, why they are made MPs by Congress? Why have they made them MPs, general secretaries and office bearers? I’m the only one who formed the party. The rest of the people are still there. It is ill-conceived, immature and childish allegation."

Speaking on previous generation of Congress stalwarts, Azad said, "Nehru ji, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi could bear the shock, they had endurance, they had public support and respect and with their work over a period of time, they could rebound. Current Congress leadership has no influence over people."

"I don’t want to expose and totally demolish Congress. I may have some differences with leadership, but I have no differences with Congress party or Congress ideology. I have no difference of opinion with Congress ideology or earlier Congress leadership. Of course here and there in my book, I mentioned what went wrong during Nehru ji's time, Indira ji's time, Rajiv ji's time but I also said they were tall leaders."

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee's scathing attack at BJP, says, 'They are responsible for Bengal violence'

ALSO READ | 'Man who has been CM for years not been able to stop...': Owaisi blasts Nitish Kumar over Bihar violence

Latest India News