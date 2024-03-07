Punjab Police avert possible target killings, arrest two members of BKI-backed terror module

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday said that it had averted possible target killings with the arrest of two members of a terror module backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The operation was based on intelligence input.

Who was operating the module?

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the module was operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, who is a close aide of a Pakistan-based terrorist.

"The module was operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passian, a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda, along with his associate identified as Shamsher Singh @ Shera presently based in Armenia," said DGP on X.

Arms and ammunition recovered

He said, as per the preliminary investigations, Happy Passian was working in connivance with Rinda and Shamsher to radicalise the youth by motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state.

The police also recovered two pistols along with four magazines and 30 live cartridges. "FIR has been registered under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) & Arms Act at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar," he said.

