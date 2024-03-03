Another most wanted terrorist found dead under 'mysterious circumstances' in Pakistan: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, a notorious figure on India's list of most wanted terrorists, was found dead under "mysterious circumstances" in Pakistan on Saturday (March 2), according to reports. This development adds to the string of incidents that have raised concerns about Pakistan's alleged harbouring of high-profile terrorist operatives.

The media reports further stated the Pakistan-based terrorist commander was found dead in Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rehman, self-styled secretary general of the United Jihad Council (UJC), belonged to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Who was Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman?

Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman was originally from Pulwama, but relocated to Pakistan after orchestrating multiple terror attacks in Kashmir. He held significant positions within the terrorist landscape, serving as the secretary-general of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and as the emir of Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM). Designated as a terrorist by the Indian Government in October 2022, Rehman was known to collaborate closely with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Why TuM was formed?

TuM, with its goal of merging Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan while promoting a pan-Islamist identity, faced setbacks early on, notably with the death of its founder, Yunus Khan, in a 1991 encounter. The UJC, a coalition of Pakistani-based jihadist groups, aimed to unite various terrorist outfits active in Jammu and Kashmir under a single umbrella organisation. This alliance included groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al Badr, Hizbul Mujahideen, among others, with Rehman playing a pivotal role in coordinating their activities, including training and infiltration.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in Pakistan

In a similar incident, a terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Habibullah, was killed by unknown gunmen who opened fire at him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 17, 2023. Notably, the reports of Habibullah’s killing surfaced on the same day when there were unconfirmed reports of Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most-wanted fugitive, allegedly hospitalised due to poisoning by unknown people. However, Dawood Ibrahim was admitted to the hospital last week and then he was discharged, sources claimed, while also adding that it was like an 'attack' on Dawood Ibrahim, as per media reports.

ALSO READ: Who was Shahid Latif, India's most wanted killed in Pakistan's Sialkot