Punjab: Massive farmers' protests outside CM Mann’s residence in Sangrur; police lathi-charge | Video

Punjab police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge in order to maintain law and order in Sangrur as massive agitation by farmer unions and farm labourers took place on Wednesday. Protesters have been raising a range of demands, including revised minimum daily wages and other things. They were protesting under the flag of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a joint front of eight labour unions.

Protesters in a huge numbers gathered outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's rented house in Sangrur town.

However, Mann is currently campaigning for AAP in Gujarat for the assembly election.

What’re the protesters’ demands

Tens of thousands of farmers assembled there over their demand, including an increase of minimum daily wages to Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community.

In the evening, as they marched towards the chief minister's residence, the police resorted to the cane-charge to disperse them.

Expressing confidence of a landslide victory in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Mann said 6.5 crore people of Gujarat are ready for a change and AAP will form a government with a huge majority after ousting oppression and tyrannical rule of 27 years in Gujarat.

The chief minister said that despite ruling the state for the past 27 years, Gujarat's people are still deprived of basic facilities including good education and health facilities.

Youth are unemployed and inflation is incessantly rising in the state but the BJP did nothing to improve the situation and their leaders remained focused to fill their own coffers only, he said at a public meeting in Gujarat.

