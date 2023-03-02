Punjab: Man arrested on charges of desecration of religious scripture in Phagwara

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Investigation into the matter is on

A man was arrested by police on charges related to the desecration of a copy of a religious scripture in Phagwara, said Punjab Police official on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Shankar, is a vegetable vendor from Uttar Pradesh but currently living in Gobindpura area here, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said.

A case under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code was registred on a complaint by a local.

The complainant told the police that Shankar came to his shop to get his mobile phone recharged. The accused gave the complainant a religious book which he was using as a diary and on which over half a dozen telephone numbers of his relatives and others were noted.

"I was shocked to notice it and was further appalled when the accused flung it towards me, asking me to recharge the mobile numbers mentioned there,” the complainant told the police.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI input)

