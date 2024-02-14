Punjab: Seven injured, including two children, in LPG cylinder explosion in Ludhiana

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanganwal village on the outskirts of Punjab's Ludhiana as an LPG cylinder blast resulted in serious burn injuries for seven individuals, including two children. Those who received burn injuries have been identified as Sahil (10), Sakshi (11) and Pawan Kumar (29) among others, police said. They further said that only three injured persons have been identified so far.

The children playing in the area were engulfed by the fire, they said. All the injured have been admitted to the local civil hospital, they said, adding the two critically injured children have been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment.

Children in critical condition

The explosion of an LPG cylinder on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway caused the injuries, with the children's condition said to be critical, the police said.

What did IG say?

Speaking to the media, Inspector Guljinder Pal, the SHO of Sahnewal Police Station, said that the explosion occurred during the Saraswati Puja being held early Wednesday morning. The impact of the blast was so severe that it caused extensive damage to the walls of the area where migrant labourers' families resided, he elaborated.

The fire was controlled and doused after a long struggle by the residents of the area, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

