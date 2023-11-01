Delhi: Five of family injured in LPG cylinder blast during party in Dwarka

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The incident took place when a family party was underway at the building

Five members of a family were injured in Dwarka South, Delhi after a cooking gas cylinder explosion took place at their residence, the police said on Wednesday. The explosion caused a massive fire at the building leaving occupants injured.

Party turns into fatal incident

The family was hosting a party on the ground floor of their four-storey house in Palam Vihar locality when the incident occurred on Tuesday night. The fire was doused by the four fire tenders which were pressed into service at the spot. The flames were extinguished after the struggle for two hours, the officials said.

Ram Bharose (72), Satya Narayan (62), Radhe Shyam (48) and his wife Chandra (47), and Anil (43) were injured in the incident and hospitalised, police said.

Satya Narayan and Radhe Shyam are undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Ram Bharose, Anil and Chandra sustained critical burn injuries and were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

It is suspected that gas leakage from the cylinder led to the explosion. The exact cause will be known once the investigation concludes, they added.

